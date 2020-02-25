Baker dominates over Ospreys

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Featured image by: Darvin Nelson

North Florida’s women’s basketball team snuffed out the Flames in their previous matchup this season. Liberty got their revenge Monday night at home in a commanding 76-54 win.

The Ospreys had no answer for Ashtyn Baker who recorded 26 points, four rebounds and two steals.

Both teams were clicking at the beginning of the first quarter.

The lead went back and forth early and the game was looking like a shootout.

However, the Ospreys went scoreless in the last five minutes and 38 seconds of the period and Liberty used this opportunity to pull away, scoring 13 unanswered to end the first frame 21-10.

The Flames increased the lead in the second quarter to 14 points.

Baker and Emily Lytle combined for 30 of the team’s 44 points in the half.

Victoria Patrick led the Ospreys with nine points off the bench.

The game plan coming out of halftime for the Ospreys was to communicate better on defense and get the starters more involved offensively. Liberty continued to run away with the game in the second half, stretching the lead to 22 by the time the clock hit zero.

Patrick finished the game as the Ospreys’ leading scorer with 12 points.

A string of losses before postseason play can be detrimental to a team in any sport. With the ASUN Championship tournament beginning on Saturday, March 7, a 2-6 record in February with one game remaining is devastating for the Ospreys.

At the beginning of the month, the Ospreys were flying high in second place behind only FGCU. The loss means that they are now guaranteed to play their first game of the tournament on the road.

Their final game of the regular season will be at Stetson on Monday, March 2 at 7:00 p.m.

