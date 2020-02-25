UNF History graduate program ranked #7 in nation

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification: What's 9 + 7? Send Email Cancel

The Masters Program Guide has ranked UNF’s History graduate program seventh out of the top ten in the entire nation.

Factors considered to make the ranking include: Earnings potential, affordability, student satisfaction, and selectivity.

UNF trails behind historic institutions Harvard and Sanford. The Masters Program Guide also makes a note that UNF is the youngest institution to make the list — an achievement for a university that has only just ranked among “National Universities” in the last year.

The UNF History Graduate program does not require a GRE, but does require a 3.0 GPA in the last 60 credit hours worth of coursework. Applicants must have at least 15 credit hours in history, 3 of which must include Craft of the Historian. For more information about the program and application process, click here.