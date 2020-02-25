The Student News Site of University of North Florida

UNF History graduate program ranked #7 in nation

Courtney Green, News Editor
February 25, 2020

The Masters Program Guide has ranked UNF’s History graduate program seventh out of the top ten in the entire nation.

Social Sciences building. Photo credit Jonathan Merin.

Factors considered to make the ranking include: Earnings potential, affordability, student satisfaction, and selectivity.

UNF trails behind historic institutions Harvard and Sanford. The Masters Program Guide also makes a note that UNF is the youngest institution to make the list — an achievement for a university that has only just ranked among “National Universities” in the last year.

The UNF History Graduate program does not require a GRE, but does require a 3.0 GPA in the last 60 credit hours worth of coursework. Applicants must have at least 15 credit hours in history, 3 of which must include Craft of the Historian. For more information about the program and application process, click here.

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].

