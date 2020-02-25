UNF History graduate program ranked #7 in nation
February 25, 2020
The Masters Program Guide has ranked UNF’s History graduate program seventh out of the top ten in the entire nation.
Factors considered to make the ranking include: Earnings potential, affordability, student satisfaction, and selectivity.
UNF trails behind historic institutions Harvard and Sanford. The Masters Program Guide also makes a note that UNF is the youngest institution to make the list — an achievement for a university that has only just ranked among “National Universities” in the last year.
The UNF History Graduate program does not require a GRE, but does require a 3.0 GPA in the last 60 credit hours worth of coursework. Applicants must have at least 15 credit hours in history, 3 of which must include Craft of the Historian. For more information about the program and application process, click here.
