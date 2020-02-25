Florida Polytechnic University set to be absorbed by UF

Courtney Green, News Editor
February 25, 2020

A controversial Florida bill looks to merge Florida Polytechnic University (FPU) and New College of Florida into University of Florida, according to reporting by Florida Politics

Polytechnic and New College are the youngest members of the state university system.

According to the bill, beginning July 1, 2020, FPU and UF will submit an application for merger, and, if approved, FPU will transfer all assets to UF. 

Among the assets being transferred is the Florida Industrial and Phosphate Research Institute, which is a research institution within FPU that researches phosphate-related energy as well as mining and minerals.

Response to the bill has been mixed, with some supporters believing the merger should have happened many years ago and even some watchdog organizations like Florida TaxWatch speaking out against the consolidation effort.

