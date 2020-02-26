Gamecocks edge past Ospreys

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Featured image by: Darvin Nelson

Like the Wilder versus Fury bout, both sides traded blows throughout but an RBI single from Jeff Heinrich in the sixth inning was just enough for South Carolina to defeat UNF, 6-5.

Tony Roca took the bump in his first career start with UNF and allowed the first run of the game in the opening frame. Heinrich plated a runner on a fielder’s choice for an early 1-0 lead.

For the second-straight game, the Ospreys backed up their pitcher early by scoring a trio of runs in the second inning. Trey Spratling-Williams broke out of his 1-for-21 slump with a single to score Raff Libunao and later on, four straight walks plated Abraham Sequera. Tanner Clark scored the final run of the inning after trotting home on a throwing error for a 3-1 UNF lead.

After a two-run jack by George Callil in the third gave the Gamecocks a 4-3 lead, Roca was replaced by Logan Clayton and the Ospreys ran a staff day from that point on for pitching.

The balls were flying at Founders Park as Bryant Bowen sent a ball over the fence to tie the game at four in the third.

UNF wouldn’t go down without a fight as Sequera plated a run for the 5-4 lead on a single in the fifth inning.

The Gamecocks quickly countered with an RBI single from Wes Clarke in the fifth to tie it at five.

In the next inning, Heinrich’s single up the middle to score one gave the Gamecocks a 6-5 lead.

The Ospreys best chance to get back on the board was in the seventh with Libunao at third base but Sequera struck out swinging to end the inning.

The bullpen held strong for South Carolina, holding the Ospreys hitless for the last four innings.

Libunao was a tough out against the Gamecocks, reaching base four times on two hits and a pair of walks.

Zach Chappell had a strong outing out of the bullpen with two shutout innings, allowing one hit and punching out one.

The Ospreys return to Jacksonville and prepare for their weekend series against Hartford starting on Friday, Feb. 28 at 6:05 p.m.

