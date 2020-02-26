UNF’s Crisis Management Team monitoring Coronavirus amid pandemic concerns

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification: What's 0 + 2? Send Email Cancel

According to CNBC, the disease that has infected 80,000 people and killed at least 2,700 is now causing the CDC and U.S. officials to ask for the American public to cooperate and prepare for a possible pandemic outbreak in the U.S.

Dr. Nancy Messonnier, the director of CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, says schools should now consider dividing students into smaller groups. “Now is the time for businesses, hospitals, communities, schools and everyday people to begin preparing,” said Messonier.

While the CDC is warning the American public, according to Associated Press, Senators on both political parties are worried about whether or not the $2.5 million the White House requested in order to combat a possible Coronavirus outbreak is enough.2

In response to the worries of federal and state officials, UNF is taking steps to prepare for a possible pandemic of the disease COVID-19 or Coronavirus.

The university says UNF’s Crisis Management Team (CMT) is currently monitoring COVID-19 and is regularly meeting to review and update an infectious disease response plan. The university also says they are coordinating with Student Health Services, the Department of Environmental Health and Safety, and the International Center.

—

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].