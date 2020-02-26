Top 5 TV shows from our childhood

“

This show is one that terrified an entire generation of children. Some of the scenes were so freaky and off-putting, that I

still

have nightmares about a few of the characters, like Freaky Fred, Muriel’s weird barber nephew. Between him creepily saying the word “naughty”, and being obsessed with shaving off Courage’s fur, I don’t see how any of us were able to sleep at night after watching this when we were younger.