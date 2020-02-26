Top 5 TV shows from our childhood
February 26, 2020
- “Rugrats”:The characters in this show were just so great, from lovable Chucky to the mean-spirited Angelica. Angelica was so aggravating when she would terrorize the kids, but karma would always get her back, which was definitely satisfying. Rugrats was always so heartwarming, with its themes of friendship and family togetherness. This show also led to the weirdness that was “All Grown-Up,” so we can thank “Rugrats” for that, too.
- “The Amanda Show”: This is the original Dan Schneider show, and it is an absolute classic. Because of this show, as a child, I thought dancing lobsters were always brought out in court rooms. It also shined new light into knock, knock jokes, courtesy of the show’s “Hillybilly Moments.” We also have to thank “The Amanda Show” for giving us gems such as “Drake and Josh,” which is another childhood classic.
- “Courage the Cowardly Dog”: This show is one that terrified an entire generation of children. Some of the scenes were so freaky and off-putting, that I still have nightmares about a few of the characters, like Freaky Fred, Muriel’s weird barber nephew. Between him creepily saying the word “naughty”, and being obsessed with shaving off Courage’s fur, I don’t see how any of us were able to sleep at night after watching this when we were younger.
- “That’s So Raven”: I think it’s safe to say that all Generation Z kids still know every single word to the theme song to this show. “That’s So Raven” tackled difficult issues such as racism and body image, which is something that can’t be said for a lot of shows these days. This show’s good morals and hilarious scenarios are what earned its spot on this list.
- “Spongebob Squarepants”: Here it is, folks. The absolute king of all 2000’s shows. I guarantee you, if you walk into a room of 20-something year olds and start singing the Krusty Krab Pizza song, everyone in the room will join in with you. This is also true for the Campfire Song Song, Sweet Victory and pretty much any other song that was featured on the show from season one to the TV movie. Now, “Spongebob” may not be what it used to be, but the old seasons are still a cornerstone to all 90’s kids’ humor.
Honorable mentions:
- “Pokemon”: We all loved this show as a kid, and even now, us older kids get to enjoy the world of Pokemon through Pokemon Go.
- “Goosebumps”: This is another show that absolutely terrified a generation. I’m sure we all remember the nightmare-inducing Slappy the Dummy.
