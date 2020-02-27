Four generations of gaming collide on Xbox Series X

More information has just dropped for the upcoming Xbox Series X console, and it looks like upgrading your console is going to be much easier than it’s been in the past.

“Xbox Series X is our fastest, most powerful console ever, designed for a console generation that has you at its center. This means a high-fidelity gaming experience enclosed in a quiet and bold design, with the ability to discover thousands of games across four generations, all with more playing and less waiting,” said Xbox head Phil Spencer.

All 4 generations of gaming will be coming together on Xbox Series X with backwards compatibility all the way back to the original Xbox, so if you’re worried that you wont be able to play your older games on this new console, worry no more. Xbox One peripherals will also be compatible with the new console.

Smart delivery is also a feature that was mentioned in the letter. This new feature would allow for first party titles to be used across the Xbox One and Xbox Series X. So if you decided that you wanted to get a game for the Xbox One, and then decided to get an Xbox Series X down the line, if the title is on both systems, the game will update itself to the Series X version of the game. One 3rd party developer that is hopping on this feature is developer CD Projekt Red with their upcoming game “Cyberpunk 2077.”

Gamers should never be forced to purchase the same game twice or pay for upgrades. Owners of #Cyberpunk2077 for Xbox One will receive the Xbox Series X upgrade for free when available. https://t.co/nfkfFLj85w — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) February 24, 2020

There are also a multitude of other features such as support of up to 120 fps gaming, SSD storage which allows for faster load times, and quick resume which lets you continue games from a suspended state.

More details on the console will be released in the coming months. Xbox Series X is scheduled for a holiday 2020 launch.

