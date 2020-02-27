Jacksonville Book-fest with Brad Meltzer

The Jacksonville Public Library (JPL) is hosting a Book Fest where local and national authors will come to interact. Author Brad Meltzer, a #1 New York Times bestselling author of “The Inner Circle”, “The Book of Fate” and ten other bestselling thrillers, will be there to meet and discuss literature.

The event will include author presentations and signings, a pop-up book store, a self-publishing workshop, a writing workshop, activities for kids, MOSH (Museum of Science and History), music and more, according to the Jacksonville Public Library website.

The event is from 10a.m.-3p.m. this Saturday on Feb. 29. For more information, visit the JPL website.

—

