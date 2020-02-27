The Talon Review presents Open Mic Night

The Talon Review is having an Open Mic Night tonight from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the UNF Gallery of Art. Students will reading their own short stories and poetry.

The Talon review, founded in 2012, is a publication ran by the English Department and Creative Writing Department.

Osprey Book club will be tabling at the Open Mic night to recruit and talk about their next meeting and current book.

Sigma Tau Delta will also be there tabling to recruit and talk about the magazine they’re creating for English majors.

