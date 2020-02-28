Love Yourself Fashion Show: Photo Gallery

Yesterday evening, at 5:30 p.m., the Osprey Plaza hosted a fashion show with a twist that made you want to give yourself a hug.

When the event, curated by UNF student Karli Friedman began, singer and songwriter, Winter Rose, serenaded the crowd before the models took the stage.

Instead of strutting flashy bling and the latest clothing, “phase one” of the fashion show took off with models showing off their insecurities. As the models walked down the runway, they held a piece of paper with an insecurity written on it for the audience to see.

As the models left the runway, they ripped their insecurity in half and threw it in the trash, opening the stage up to a speaker on body positivity.

Phase two of the show took a different approach. The same models strutted down the runway, only this time they strutted what they loved about themselves. Written on heart shaped pieces of paper, were what the models loved about themselves.

The show came to an end at 6:05 p.m., with Winter Rose closing the night with another melody.

Gallery | 9 Photos Breanna Cataldo

“I loved the fashion show. It allowed people to be vulnerable with their insecurities while also being confident with themselves.” Said audience member Danielle Sierra. “I think it show cased the importance of loving yourself no matter what!”

—

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].