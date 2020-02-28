Ospreys finish strong to top Hatters

Featured image by: Darvin Nelson

In their final bout with the Hatters in the regular season, it was no cap that the Ospreys’ strong second half led to an 85-72 road win.

Christiaan Jones fueled the Hatters early on with 10 points in the first five minutes of the game.

The Hatters went on a 10-0 run midway through the first half with continuous plays made inside to lead 30-20.

Points in the paint were the biggest factor for Stetson, scoring 32 of them from inside in the first half.

That run was short-lived as UNF woke up and went on a 7-0 run to cut the lead to 30-27, Hatters.

Garrett Sams helped the Ospreys get over the hump with an open three for a 35-34 UNF lead.

In the final four minutes of the first half, there were a flurry of points scored from both sides but UNF had the upper hand at the buzzer with a 44-42 lead.

Sams led the Ospreys with 10 points in the half and Stetson’s duo of Jones and Mahamadou Diawara combined for 30 points

Both teams traded points throughout the first ten minute of the second half until back-to-back threes from Dorian James and Ryan Burkhardt gave the Ospreys their largest lead of the game thus far, 62-52.

Stetson wouldn’t go down without a fight and went on a 12-0 run to grab a 64-62 lead.

The Ospreys countered with a 10-0 run capped off by a Carter Hendricksen trey for 72-64 UNF lead with four minutes left in the game.

From that point on, the Hatters were playing catch-up and ran out of time as the Ospreys won, 82-75.

All of UNF’s starting five scored in double-digits with Wajid Aminu leading the way with 17 points, seven rebounds and four blocks.

Ivan Gandia-Rosa recorded his second consecutive double-double with 10 points and 12 assists.

Diawara scored 28 points with 12 rebounds for the Hatters.

This marks win no. 20 for UNF, their most in a single season in program history. The Ospreys look to continue their momentum when they host their ASUN Quarterfinal matchup on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. against an opponent to be determined.

__

