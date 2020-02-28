Life on and off the court with Wajid Aminu

UNF’s Wajid Aminu continues to make his way into the record books this season and cement his legacy as an Osprey. Aminu recorded five blocks in Saturdays 86-45 win over Kennesaw State. The five blocked shots gave Aminu 180 career blocks, allowing him to surpass Demarcus Daniels (179) for the number one spot in all-time blocks for an

Osprey. This record comes during the same season that Aminu entered the Osprey’s exclusive 1,000-point club for basketball players.

Both achievements are something his great grandfather, a king in the Nigeria Youba tribe, could never have imagined.

Aminu, who stands 6 feet 7 inches, has never been to the land of his ancestors, although he plans to go this summer. In the meantime, he is helping lead the Ospreys to an impressive 9-2 record in conference play. The Ospreys are currently tied for first place in the Atlantic Sun Conference.

The lanky 21-year-old dominates on both sides of the court. He achieved this 1,000-point milestone earlier in the season on Nov. 11, 2019, when the UNF Ospreys matched up against the Georgia Southern Eagles at the UNF arena. With little time left to play, the Ospreys were up 76-74 and Aminu was fouled. His free throw opportunity not only extended the Ospreys lead but also allowed Aminu to reach the 1,000-point mark for his college career. Aminu made both free throws and became a member of this elite club that only 14 players in UNF history have reached.

He is currently number eight on the list of all-time career scoring leaders with 1,237 points.

UNF Men’s Basketball Coach Matthew Driscoll said, “When he finally hangs up his sneakers from his college career, he will hold several All-Time records and will be Top 10 in a lot of categories showing both his ability and dependable play on the court.”

Reaching these achievements are exciting for Aminu. He is now on a short list with other UNF greats like fellow teammates Garret Sams and UNF’s all-time points leader Dallas Moore. Aminu says it was a moment in his career when he proved that he was a “good basketball player.” Aminu is currently top ten in other all-time categories like field goals made, free throws made, rebounds, games played, and games started.

While achievements like these set him apart on the court, he uses some of the same skills to find success off the court. Dedication and perseverance are the two key traits Aminu translates to success both on and off the court.

“It has helped me to be able to take part in some really cool opportunities. Also, one of the great things about basketball is that even the best players are continuing to work on every aspect of their game to get better. I learned that I can always improve on the court and off the court as well,” he said.

Aminu’s journey to this moment began when he was seven years old attending his first basketball camp in Atlanta. He later joined the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU), playing for teams in big cities like Atlanta, Miami, and Los Angeles. While attending Coral Gables High School, Aminu received his first college offer from UNF. The offer from UNF was one of only two offers Aminu received to play basketball at the college level. Aminu signed his letter of intent for UNF and never looked back.

Driscoll is in his eleventh year as head coach of the team and believes that Aminu will be remembered as one of the greatest of all time after he graduates. “Wajid has not only transcended the record books but he has impacted our entire UNF community with his gift of communication and connectivity on any level with everyone he comes in contact with,” said Driscoll. “These gifts will help Aminu long after his basketball career is over, preparing him for the reality of the real world.”

Most college athletes dream of joining the pros but for Aminu the dream doesn’t seem far-reaching. Both of his brothers, Alade and Al-Farouq, are professional basketball players and are big role models for Aminu. Being able to see them become professionals is something Aminu feels makes it possible for him to do the same. “They are really great brothers and I love having them as my brothers,” Aminu said. Aminu and his brothers are all half Nigerian, and have dual citizenship. Aminu’s brothers have also represented Nigeria in the Olympics multiple times as members of the Nigerian national team.

Being a part of the Nigerian national team is a possibility for Aminu as well. “There are a lot of talented Nigerian players so it will be difficult to make the team but it is a dream of mine to compete with the team,” he said.

Aminu plans on playing basketball professionally for as long as possible. When it’s time to step away from basketball, he wants to be a venture capitalist and help others grow their businesses. He also has his sights set on creating a program that mentors those who are underprivileged. His major is international business so he wants to travel the world and explore different cultures during his lifetime. This interest comes from his father being born and raised in Ibadan, Nigeria. Aminu’s father is the grandson of a king in the Yoruba tribe. Aminu is looking forward to learning more about the culture his father grew up in when he visits Nigeria for the first time once the season is over.

