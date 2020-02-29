Ospreys fall in sixth-straight loss

Video by Jesse Scales

Nicholas Dombkowski pitched a gem to hold off the Ospreys for a 6-2 Hartford win.

Brandon Reitz ran into some early trouble for the Ospreys, allowing a run in each of the first two innings.

Drew DeMartino sent a ball over the wall in right-center for a solo homer in the fourth for a 3-0 Hawks lead.

Reitz was replaced in the fifth inning after allowing five earned runs in four innings on 11 hits and two strikeouts.

Dominic Madonna came in relief and had a quality outing, going 2.2 innings of one-run ball with four strikeouts on three hits.

After Madonna allowed an RBI double from Tyler Coppo to extend the lead to 6-0 in the seventh, the freshman was replaced by Rafael Santos.

For the Hawks, Dombkowski was electric on the mound with seven innings of one-run ball, allowing two hits with six strikeouts.

The Ospreys wouldn’t go down without a fight as Trey Spratling-Williams sent a moonshot over the right field wall and into the bushes in the seventh to put the score at 6-1, Hawks.

Grant Grodi also sent a ball over the right field wall on a solo homer in the eighth to cut the deficit to 6-2.

Grodi recorded two of UNF’s four total hits and reached base three times.

That was all the Ospreys could muster in the 6-2 loss.

Santos was impressive in relief with 2.1 shutout innings, allowing one hit and struck out one.

Reitz was hooked with the loss, dropping his record to 1-2 as Dombkowski improved his record to 2-0.

The Ospreys drop their record to 2-6 as the Hawks improve to 2-2.

UNF looks to right the ship on Saturday for game two of the series at 2:05 p.m. Logan Clayton will start for the Ospreys.

