Black Student Union puts on Jazz in the Plaza

Video by Kaitlyn Bowers

The sound of jazz filled the Student Union as the Black Student Union put on the Black Excellence Expo: Jazz in the Plaza to honor the end of this year’s Black History Month.

Light refreshments were served as two Jacksonville natives performed their separate jazz pieces. Allana Southerland, who specializes in the saxophone, was the first act. Mama Blue followed with her jazz band.

“We’re just giving a short tribute to all the jazz history and the African American culture,” said Khalia Roberson, BSU’s historian.

The importance of Black History Month as a whole is not lost on the BSU and is one of the main focuses of the expo.

“[It’s important] to celebrate, to give reverence to those who came before us, and just have a good time this entire month,” said BSU President Jennell Berry.

While this may be the end of Black History Month, the Black Student Union can still be seen in Founder’s Hall (Building 2) all year around.