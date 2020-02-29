Ospreys crowned ASUN Co-Champions, face JU in Quarterfinals

With Liberty’s 77-71 loss to Lipscomb on Saturday, the Ospreys and Flames will share the honor of being ASUN Co-Champions for the 2019-20 season.

This marks UNF’s third conference title in the past six seasons.

It will also be a River City Rumble matchup in the ASUN Quarterfinals as UNF takes on JU at home on Tuesday, March 3 at 7:00 p.m.

The Ospreys have won the past two games against the Dolphins this season and look to go for a three-peat.

