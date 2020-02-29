Ospreys crowned ASUN Co-Champions, face JU in Quarterfinals

Drew McDonald, Sports Editor
February 29, 2020

With Liberty’s 77-71 loss to Lipscomb on Saturday, the Ospreys and Flames will share the honor of being ASUN Co-Champions for the 2019-20 season.

Darvin Nelson
Wajid Aminu led the Ospreys in scoring with 21 points in their last game against JU.

This marks UNF’s third conference title in the past six seasons.

It will also be a River City Rumble matchup in the ASUN Quarterfinals as UNF takes on JU at home on Tuesday, March 3 at 7:00 p.m.

The Ospreys have won the past two games against the Dolphins this season and look to go for a three-peat.

