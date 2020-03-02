Biden wins South Carolina, placing him 4 delegates behind Sanders

The South Carolina polls closed Saturday night, immediately naming Joe Biden as the state’s winner.

With the win, Biden garnered 39 delegates. In contrast, Sanders walked away second place with 13 delegates.

Tom Steyer walked away with 2 delegates.

None of the other candidates found themselves with any new delegates.

Sanders still holds the most delegates from his combined previous wins, totaling at 58.

Biden trails Sanders with 54 delegates.

Pete Buttigieg, who started the race strong, has since diminished. He is behind the top two contenders, totaling only 26 delegates.

Thank you for inviting me into your homes, sharing your stories, and putting your trust in me. We launched our campaign because Americans are hungry for a new kind of politics that brings us together. And together we'll beat this president and build the era that must come next. pic.twitter.com/QDajvx1lpL — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) March 2, 2020

Pete Buttigieg ended his campaign late Sunday night. On the eve of Super Tuesday, only six candidates remain: Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Tulsi Gabbard, Amy Klobuchar, Michael Bloomberg, and Elizabeth Warren.

The general election is 255 days away.

—

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].