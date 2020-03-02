Former UNF student sentenced to prison for distributing child pornography

According to the U.S. state attorney’s office, former UNF student, Anthony Stagnitta was sentenced to eight years and four months in prison on Friday for distributing child sex-abuse videos through the internet.

The 23-year-old pled guilty in 2019, a little over year after being arrested for collecting and distributing child pornography.

According to the Department of Justice, back in 2018, Stagnitta told officials, “he was a member of multiple group chats that discussed child pornography on this particular app, that he had sent videos containing child pornography to other app users via private messaging or posted them in the group chats, and that he had received approximately 150 files containing child pornography.”

Stagnitta must also pay $132,415 in restitution to victims and register as a sex offender.

