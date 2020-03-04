May the force be with you: New collection of stories hits the Star Wars Universe

Lucasfilm has new additions to the galaxy from far far away.

After months of teasing, Lucasfilm has revealed Project Luminous, a collection of books and comics that takes place during the High Republic era of the Star Wars Universe, about 200 years before the prequel series.

“This was a golden age for the Jedi, and also a time of galactic expansion in the Outer Rim. So expect there to be rich tales of exploration; charting out the galaxy, meeting new cultures, and discovering what pioneer life in the Outer Rim was like. This is an incredible sandbox for our storytellers to play in, both within publishing and beyond, and we can’t wait to see the great fiction they build within it,” says Lucasfilm vice president, franchise content and strategy James Waugh.

Star Wars: The High Republic has brought on authors; such as Claudia Gray, Justina Ireland, Daniel José Older, Cavan Scott, and Charles Soule to helm the projects

The first books and comics will debut in August at Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim, California.

The titles include:

Star Wars: The High Republic: Into the Dark by Claudia Gray

Star Wars: The High Republic: A Test of Courage by Justina Ireland

Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures by Daniel José Older

Star Wars: The High Republic by Cavan Scott

Star Wars: The High Republic: Light of the Jedi by Charles Soule

More details are said to be revealed soon.

