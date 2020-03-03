Bond leads Ospreys in wire-to-wire win

Featured image by: Darvin Nelson

North Florida’s women’s basketball team ended their season with a 62-60 road win against Stetson, bringing them to 8-8 in conference play this year.

A two-point Stetson lead at the end of the first quarter was widened in the second thanks to two three-pointers down the stretch by Maddie Novak. The Hatters would go into halftime leading, 30-23.

North Florida exploded offensively coming out of the locker room. By the end of the period, the Ospreys had doubled their score and led 46-42, with Jazz Bond putting up seven points in the frame.

Both teams went blow for blow in the fourth. Stetson overcame a seven-point deficit and reclaimed the lead with just over a minute remaining. However, a jumper by Dasha Eremeeva with 15 seconds left and a subsequent steal by Tiffany Tolbert sealed the game.

UNF’s starting forwards, Jazz Bond and Dasha Eremeeva, led the way in scoring for the team with 17 and 10 points.

The three-point game proved crucial to the Ospreys’ success. As a team, they scored 21 points from deep on just under 50 percent shooting (7-for-15).

The win comes at a crucial point in the Ospreys’ season, the team went through a brutal stretch in February, losing in six of their eight games and falling from second in the ASUN to fifth.

Coach Gibbs and the Ospreys won’t have to travel far for their first game of the tournament, as they will play the fourth-seeded JU in the ASUN Quarterfinals on Saturday, March 7 at Swisher Gymnasium.

