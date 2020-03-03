What is Super Tuesday and why is it significant?

Today is Super Tuesday, one of the most critical days in an election year. Today, 1,357 delegates will be awarded to the five remaining candidates in the Democratic Primary. To put that in perspective, a candidate needs 1,991 delegates to win the nomination. While none of the current candidates will crack 1,991 today, Super Tuesday promises to be a monumental day in deciding who the nominee may eventually be.

Which states are holding their primary today?

Maine, Vermont, Massachusetts, Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Alabama, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Minnesota, Colorado, Utah, and California.

In addition, the U.S. territory of American Samoa will be holding their primary today.

Does Super Tuesday matter?

It sure does. While no candidate will walk away from Super Tuesday with enough delegates to command the nomination, about one-third of all delegates will be spoken for. Additionally, Super Tuesday has been made all the more important since California decided to move up their primary to also participate in the dole out of delegates.

What about the other party?

In an election year without an incumbent president, the states generally hold their Democratic and Republican primaries on the same days as each other. Republicans are holding their primaries on Super Tuesday in the above states as well, but the Republican delegates are more or less spoken for with President Trump’s name on them. Bill Weld, the only Republican to primary Trump, currently only has a single delegate promised to his name.

I announced my campaign 13 months ago in a Minnesota blizzard (I did that just to impress you, Dallas). We didn’t let the snow or cold stop us. We did what we do in the Heartland: make a little go a long way! And our homegrown campaign (our staff & volunteers) beat the odds! — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) March 3, 2020

The only way we beat Trump is through a politics that reflects the decency of the American people. It’s what we sought to practice in my campaign—and it’s what @JoeBiden has practiced his whole life. I'm proud to stand with the VP and help make him our next Commander-in-Chief. pic.twitter.com/Y9SqDLZS0g — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) March 3, 2020

With Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar out of the race (and endorsing Joe Biden), that leaves Bernie Sanders leading with 60 delegates and Biden following with 54 delegates. Elizabeth Warren has 8 delegates.

