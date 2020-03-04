It’s the final stretch, Seniors

Now that we’re halfway through the semester, the deadline to apply for graduation is upon us.

Graduating students can apply for graduation through MyWings; however if you miss the deadline, worry not, you’ll still be able to walk on your special day. In that case, all students would have to do is see their academic advisor to complete a paper Graduation Application.

Students can get a little leeway when submitting the graduation application, but if you’re not timely enough with it, you may receive fewer tickets for family and friends to watch you walk, and at a 7 ticket limit, that is something that you do not want to risk.

If 7 tickets isn’t enough, you can place your name on a waiting list, and while its not guaranteed, you may be able to get a few extra tickets. The ticket amount is determined by the number of tickets remaining as well as the number of students on the waiting list.

The deadline to apply for graduation is Friday, March 6.

—

