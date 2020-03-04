Free student tickets available for ASUN Semifinal

Drew McDonald, Sports Editor
March 4, 2020

ASUN tournament play continues at UNF Arena as the Ospreys take on Lipscomb on Thursday, March 5 at 7:00 p.m. for the ASUN Semifinal. 

Photo courtesy of: John Aloszka
John Aloszka requested $7,500 for student tickets.

Usually, it would cost $5 for students to get into ASUN Tournament games. Thanks to Student Government, UNF Athletics and The President’s Office, the tickets won’t cost a dime for UNF students. 

Before the game, there will be a Party in the Plaza and the first 400 students to enter the game get free popcorn. 

