Bloomberg, Warren drop after poor Super Tuesday show out

Bloomberg, Warren drop after poor Super Tuesday show

Courtney Green, News Editor
March 5, 2020

Elizabeth Warren and Mike Bloomberg have dropped their bids for the Democratic nomination post-Super Tuesday.

In a re-tweet, Elizabeth Warren shared to Twitter a message from her campaign manager Roger Lau. The statement explains that Warren’s campaign fell short of its goals for turnout and therefore had to consider a new path forward. It seems no viable path revealed itself to Warren and her team.

Announcing the end of her campaign on Thursday morning, Warren’s departure narrows the remaining candidates to Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, and Tulsi Gabbard. Almost gone unnoticed, Tom Steyer ended his campaign on February 29, three days ahead of Super Tuesday.

Because Tulsi Gabbard only has a single delegate to her name, people are beginning to speculate that the Democratic nomination is only a two-man contest now.

