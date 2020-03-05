Bloomberg, Warren drop after poor Super Tuesday show out

Elizabeth Warren and Mike Bloomberg have dropped their bids for the Democratic nomination post-Super Tuesday.

Three months ago, I entered the race to defeat Donald Trump. Today, I'm leaving for the same reason. Defeating Trump starts with uniting behind the candidate with the best shot to do it. It's clear that is my friend and a great American, @JoeBiden. pic.twitter.com/cNJDIQHS75 — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) March 4, 2020

In a re-tweet, Elizabeth Warren shared to Twitter a message from her campaign manager Roger Lau. The statement explains that Warren’s campaign fell short of its goals for turnout and therefore had to consider a new path forward. It seems no viable path revealed itself to Warren and her team.

We wanted to share a message from campaign manager @RogerLau about our path forward. https://t.co/f9bV1F4Ko1 — Team Warren (@TeamWarren) March 4, 2020

Announcing the end of her campaign on Thursday morning, Warren’s departure narrows the remaining candidates to Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, and Tulsi Gabbard. Almost gone unnoticed, Tom Steyer ended his campaign on February 29, three days ahead of Super Tuesday.

Because Tulsi Gabbard only has a single delegate to her name, people are beginning to speculate that the Democratic nomination is only a two-man contest now.

Warren drops out after Bloomberg. Officially a two tier race now. One wonders how much impact would this have made had Warren dropped out before Super Tuesday. https://t.co/hEJ1rglJdT — Aatman Shah (@Aatman_Arsenal) March 5, 2020

