Starbucks suspends use of personal cups; James Bond film release date pushed back

As fears of COVID-19 rise, companies are reacting with counter-moves against the spread of the virus. On Wednesday, Starbucks announced they are halting the use of personal-use, reusable cups in an effort to combat the virus.

Executive Vice President Rossann Williams made the announcement via an open letter to the company’s stakeholders.

“We are pausing the use of personal cups and ‘for here’ ware in our stores. We will continue to honor the 10-cent discount for anyone who brings in a personal cup or asks for ‘for here’ ware,” she wrote. Additionally, the company is restricting all business-related travel through March 31.

MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced today that after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of NO TIME TO DIE will be postponed until November 2020. pic.twitter.com/a9h1RP5OKd — James Bond (@007) March 4, 2020

Coronavirus fears have also raised alarms in Hollywood. The release date for the latest installment of the James Bond films, “No Time to Die,” has been pushed back, according to reporting from the Associated Press.

