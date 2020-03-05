Cupid’s Charity undie run for neurofibromatosis

The annual Cupid’s Charity Undie Run took place at Gastropub Goozlepipe & Guttyworks on Saturday, Feb. 29.

This charity run raises awareness for a genetic tumor condition called neurofibromatosis, also known as “NF.” Approximately 136 runners participated in the race and a total of $19,282 in donations was made.

Donations can be made at my.cupids.org up until Friday, March 6 until midnight.

