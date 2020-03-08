Costly errors hinder Ospreys in Saturday doubleheader

Errors, stranded baserunners, and a streaky Zach Lechnir were a recipe for disaster in a two-game doubleheader sweep by the Central Michigan Chippewas.

The games were both an abbreviated seven inning format as UNF looked to avenge their 12-6 loss to CMU in the series opener.

In game one of the day, Tony Roca took the mound looking to add another win to his resume after picking up the first win of his collegiate career last Sunday. His stint was short as he only lasted four innings and gave up three hits and an earned run.

The Ospreys started strong when Trey Spratling-Williams delivered an RBI single to put UNF up 1-0 early in the second inning. The Chippewas didn’t find their groove until the fifth inning when Aidan Shepardson tied the game at one apiece.

In the sixth inning, a bases-loaded opportunity for the Chippewas resulted in three runs being counted on the scoreboard. CMU’s Zach Lechnir started off his stellar day with a two-run RBI single to shallow right field to give his team a 4-1 lead.

The Ospreys struck late in the sixth off an RBI triple from Chris Matthias, but the Chippewas countered in the top of the seventh. An RBI double from Zavier Warren gave them a three-run lead and Ian Leatherman shut down the Ospreys to secure his second save of the season in the the 5-2 Osprey loss.

Jordan Patty (3-0) picked up the win while Eddie Miller (0-1) was handed the loss.

The second game of the doubleheader was played just 38 minutes after the first one and Logan Clayton came to the mound looking for his first win of the season.

The Chippewas scored quickly off a solo home run from standout player Zach Lechnir, who ended the day going 5-for-7 with three RBI’s.

The Chippewas rallied for four runs in the fourth inning off of three errors by the Ospreys. UNF would end up committing five errors in game two of the doubleheader.

“The problem is these guys are trying so hard that they’re not letting their bodies react and do things” UNF baseball Head Coach Tim Parenton said after the game on the numerous errors. “We just gotta make some adjustments, relax and play the game we know they can play it.”

A late sixth inning push from the Ospreys scored two runs and saw the Chippewas lead cut to just one run. A moment of hope was in the air for the Ospreys heading into the seventh inning, but a costly string of errors on one play sent Zach Lechnir from first to home and all rewards of the built momentum were shattered.

Cameron Brown (1-2) picked up his first win of the season while Logan Clayton (0-3) looks toward his next start for his first win.

The Ospreys were handed their second loss of the day and dropped to 3-8 on the season, while the Chippewas improved to 9-5.

Daylight savings affects the game tomorrow with a 12:05 p.m. first pitch between the Ospreys and Chippewas.

—

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].