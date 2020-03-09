Video: How to properly wash your hands
***Video done by Brett Nweeia and Aisling Glocke***
The Coronavirus has been reported in over 100 countries and has now made its way to Florida. In an effort to help slow the spread of the virus, the CDC has released guidelines for how to properly wash your hands.
