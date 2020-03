UNF Spring Break special hours

If you’re looking to skip the travel this year and stick around locally for spring break, here’s a list of the university’s upcoming hours for the week of March 16-22:

Bookstore:

Monday, March 16, through Wednesday, March 18: Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, March 19, through Friday, March 20: Open noon to 4 p.m.

Saturday, March 21: Closed

Sunday, March 22: Closed

Carpenter Library :

Sunday-Tuesday, March 15, 16, 17 Closed

Wednesday-Friday March 18, 19, 20 Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

March 21: Closed

Sunday, March 22: Open 1 p.m. to 3:30 a.m. Monday, March 23rd

Delaney Student Union :

Monday, March 16, through Wednesday, March 18: Open 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday, March 19, through Sunday, March 22: Closed

Dining Services

Visit the website for hours of operation.

Field House

Closed Saturday, March 14, through Sunday, March 22.

Game Room

Closed Monday, March 16, through Sunday, March 22 .

ITS Help Desk

Saturday, March 14: Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, March 15: Closed

Monday, March 16, through Wednesday, March 18: Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, March 19, through Saturday, March 21: Closed

Sunday, March 22: Open 1 to 10 p.m.

Ogier Gardens

Closed Saturday, March 14, through Sunday, March 22.

Student Wellness Complex:

Saturday, March 14, through Sunday, March 15: Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday, March 19, through Sunday, March 22: Closed

Monday, March 16, through Wednesday, March 18: Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Osprey Cliff: Closed Saturday, March 14, through Sunday, March 22

Paul Shirley Assessment Center: Closed Saturday, March 14, through Sunday, March 22

ECO adventure: Closed Saturday, March 14, through Sunday, March 22

Golf Complex: Open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Town Center Shuttle: Inactive after 3 p.m. Friday, March 13; will resume 10 a.m. Monday, March 23.

Fitness Classes: