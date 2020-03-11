BREAKING: Florida Board of Governors issues statement regarding COVID-19 urging state universities to move all classes online

The Florida Board of Governors (BOG), which handles Florida Public Universities, is now telling schools to move to online classes as soon as possible, as a result of the Coronavirus case.

The BOG has told all state universities to implement and plan as soon as possible, Spinnaker has reached out to the university and is currently waiting for a response.

“State universities with students who are currently on spring break or about to be on break should direct their students to NOT return to campus for at least 2 weeks following the conclusion of spring break. This includes students at Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University, Florida Atlantic University, Florida State University, New College of Florida, the University of North Florida, the University of Central Florida, the University of South Florida, and the University of West Florida,” said the Florida BOG in their statement on COVID-19.

UNF Spinnaker will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

