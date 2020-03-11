UNF announces the transition to remote instruction for two week after Spring Break

Hours after the Board of Governors recommended universities in Florida transition to online instruction, the University of North Florida has announced its intention to do so. Classes will be held online from March 23-April 5 and will resume in-person on April 6.

“At this time, we have no confirmed cases of coronavirus on the UNF campus. However, as we continue to focus on prevention, we are immediately taking the following proactive steps to keep the UNF community as safe as possible. Our goal as always is to minimize any possible health and safety risks to students, faculty, staff and our communities,” the UNF Marketing & Communications email sent on March 11 read.

“In response to the rapidly changing situation with the COVID-19 virus, and in coordination with the Florida Department of Health and the State University System of Florida, UNF is temporarily transitioning all in-person teaching to remote instruction for the two-week period following the completion of spring break week, March 15-22. Following UNF’s scheduled spring break, students will be taught remotely (not in person) for two weeks, March 23 to April 5.”

Classes will resume in-person on April 6. According to the announcement, however, “that could change with the evolving situation.”

What does this mean for students who live on campus?

According to the email, students are “strongly encouraged to travel home and remain away from campus” during this two week period.

Students who do leave are being advised to take “any devices, textbooks and other materials they will need to continue their coursework remotely.” Departing students should also take personal belongings with them that they may need in the long-term.

UNF will technically remain open

The campus will remain open, although classes — even laboratories — will be held online. Faculty and staff who are healthy are expected to report for work.

Residence halls, dining services, the library, student health services, and the counseling center will all remain open.

Travel

All international university-related travel — including study abroad travel — has been cancelled for Spring and Summer 2020. People currently traveling must return home and undergo a 14 day quarantine.

More information about UNF’s coronavirus response can be found here.

