Ospreys down Buckeyes

Tanner Clark powered the Ospreys with four runs driven in for the 9-5 win over Ohio State.

Zach Chappell took the mound for the Ospreys and had a quick but solid outing with three scoreless innings, allowing three hits and punching out three.

Just as one Zach was done for the day, Zach West jumpstarted the Ospreys’ offense in the bottom of the third with a single to plate Raff Libunao. Tanner Clark followed suit and drove in Abraham Sequera on an RBI single to right for a 2-0 lead.

Clark wasn’t done for the day, sending a long ball over the wall in right field for a three-run jack in the fifth to extend the lead to 5-0.

The Buckeyes woke up in the sixth when they scored four runs on a sacrifice fly from Nick Erwin and a three-run homer from Dillon Dingler to cut the deficit to 5-4. That home run was Dingler’s fourth in two days.

Jeslyn Whitehead added an insurance run in the sixth with a single to plate Grant Grodi and set the score at 6-4, Ospreys.

Resilient was the best word to describe the Buckeyes as Colton Bauer put the game within one in the seventh with a single to score Nick Karaffa.

Chris Matthias and Whitehead put the final nails in the coffin with RBI singles in the eighth to cement the 9-5 win.

Logan Clayton earned his first win of the season with two scoreless innings of relief, striking out two. Eddie Miller earned the save with 3.2 innings of work, allowing two runs (one earned) and struck out two. Will Pfennig took the loss (his second of the season).

Whitehead had his best game yet at the plate, going 2-for-4 with three RBI.

The Ospreys stay home for a three-game series against Illinois State beginning on Friday, March 13 at 6:05 p.m.

