Items to stock up on in the case of quarantine

With universities shuttered and coronavirus fears still climbing, it might be a good time to consider stockpiling some essential items in the case that you or someone you know falls ill.

Some stores have already seen their shelves wiped — Target most recently put a limit on the number of items customers can purchase after they sold out — so if you find any of the goods below, it may be in your best interest to pick them up. After all, it never hurts to be prepared. Here’s what the Department of Homeland Security and the CDC recommends you add to your coronavirus quarantine kit.

Medication

Pain relievers

Stomach remedies

Cough and cold medicine

Vitamins

A first aid kit

Canned and frozen goods

It might seem obvious, but fresh fruits and veggies will spoil over time. Unlike in the event of a hurricane where power outages may occur, frozen goods might be a good idea to pick up. And it never hurts to have a jar or two of peanut butter and a case of water. You will need a two week supply of non-perishable goods. Some to consider:

Peanut butter

Water

Canned tuna

Trail mix

Beverages containing electrolytes, like Gatorade

Essentials

Toilet paper

Paper towels

Toothbrush

Toothpaste

Soap

Hand sanitizer (must have an alcohol content of 60 percent or higher)

Sani-wipes

Even if you aren’t showing symptoms, UNF is requiring students, faculty, staff, and anyone connected to the Osprey community who has traveled abroad to self quarantine on the off-chance that they may have contracted COVID-19 (coronavirus).

