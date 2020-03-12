State stats: Coronavirus in Florida

The Florida Department of Health reports 30 cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state alone. 23 of the cases are Florida residents, five cases are repatriated, and three are non-Florida residents.

Two deaths in Florida have been reported thus far, with 147 COVID-19 tests still pending. The people affected range from 29-81 years old, with both male and female cases across Florida.

The following are the counties affected by COVID-19: Lee, Manatee, Hillsborough, Santa Rosa, Broward, Charlotte, Okaloosa, Volusia, Nassau, Collier, Pinellas, Pasco, and Miami-Dade.

__

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].