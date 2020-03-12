Fourth quarter run not enough to tackle top-seed FGCU

North Florida’s women’s basketball team fell 73-57 to the #1 seeded FGCU Eagles Wednesday night in the ASUN Championship Semifinal.

An early 17-3 run following the first media timeout got the Eagles up 22-7 early in the second quarter. From there, the Ospreys were never able to really get back in the game.

A 12-2 run from Gulf Coast extended the lead to 38-19. Jazz Bond ended the half with a three-pointer to go into the locker room with a 38-22 score.

The Eagles came out of the locker room firing on all cylinders. FGCU’s Nasrin Ulel hit three three-pointers to increase the team’s lead to 30 points, their largest lead of the game.

Down 24 points going into the fourth quarter, the Ospreys’ defense stepped up in the fourth quarter and helped spark a run to bring their deficit down to 13 points. Unfortunately, it was too little, too late.

Jazz Bond led the Ospreys with 20 points, three rebounds and two blocks.

Four players for UNF – Adrienne Jackson, Janesha Green, Dasha Eremeeva and Victoria Patrick – played their final games as Ospreys. The four seniors combined for 32 points, led by 19 from Green who added six rebounds and two blocks to the box score.

Adrienne Jackson ends her career in the top 10 in multiple categories of UNF’s career record books including fourth in points, third in rebounding and second in steals.

