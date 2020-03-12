Malcolm Turnbull cancels his visit to UNF

Former Australian Prime Minister, Malcolm Turnbull, and the Distinguished Speakers Board have announced that they are postponing his visit to the U.S. until fall 2020.

Turnbull was scheduled to come to UNF on March 16, as well as other universities around the U.S., but will no longer be able to make it due to international travel advisories related to the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19), according to colorado.edu.

According to the University, it’s possible Turnbull may reschedule.

“University development is working to reschedule his visit, and we will share details as they become available,” the University said in a statement.

__

