COVID-19’s impact could possibly cancel season for UNF spring teams

Featured image by: Darvin Nelson

The Coronavirus has been affecting college and professional sports across the nation and announcements from the NCAA and the ASUN Conference have put UNF Athletics in unfamiliar territory.

The ASUN Conference announced that intercollegiate activity will be suspended until possibly April fifth at the earliest. According to the conference’s official release, the decision was made “to limit transmission of the COVID-19 virus and to exercise wise precaution in protecting the health of the entire ASUN family,” the release stated.

According to UNF Athletics’ COVID-19 Action Plan, “All UNF Athletics’ activities including home and away competitions along with practice/training sessions have been suspended indefinitely,” the plan read. The plan also mentions that there is a possibility of cancelling all spring competition and the conference will discuss that possibility with a call at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, March 13.

The NCAA also announced the cancellation of the Men’s and Women’s Basketball National Championship Tournament as well as all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships. This means that all winter and spring teams for UNF will not be able to compete for a national title.

UNF Athletic Director Lee Moon could not be reached for comment.

