UNF to launch new cybersecurity program

Join the fight against cyber crimes with a new program offered at UNF centered around cybersecurity.

“Through the Cyber Bootcamp at University of North Florida powered by Fullstack, you’ll go from novice to cybersecurity professional and gain the tools to land a job in one of the world’s highest-paying industries—all in just 26 weeks part-time.”

To enroll in this program all you need to do is fill out an online application, take a 45-minute assessment, and then finally receive an entrance decision.

The application deadline for the program is June 1, 2020. Classes will run from June 15 to December 19, 2020 Mondays and Wednesdays from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm and Saturday from 9 am to 1pm.

