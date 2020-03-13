Disney and Universal theme parks close down over COVID-19 pandemic concerns

Walt Disney World and Universal Studios theme parks plan to close for the rest of March due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. Busch Gardens Tampa and SeaWorld are continuing normal operations thus far, despite calls from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to avoid gatherings of large groups of people.

Disney World’s plan to close will begin March 15 and extend until the end of the month. Guests with annual passes to the Magic Kingdom and its subsidiaries will have those passes extended for each day the parks remain closed. Disney’s resort hotels will remain open for guests, as will Universal’s resorts.

Disney World is waiving their $50 date change fee but will not waive its cancellation fee for tickets, according to their website. SeaWorld on the other hand is offering steep discounts on tickets to its park. A spokesperson for Busch Gardens Tampa said they will remain in close contact with state health department officials as they stay open.

Closures and operations of parks may change as news of the COVID-19 outbreak continues to break. Spinnaker will update with changes as these developments take place.

