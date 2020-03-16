Police beat: Alleged assault with coffee pot

Here’s the hot…coffee?

On March 9, UPD responded to a violent dispute between roommates that entailed a hot pot of coffee.

According to the report, a dispute over trash and cleaning escalated between two roommates at The Flats. The suspect “pushed” or “threw” a hot coffee pot in the direction of the victim, resulting in burns on the victim’s chest. To defend themselves, the victim threw an unidentified object.

A witness to the event verified the suspect was the first to throw an object — the hot coffee pot. The witness also stated that the suspect and victim exchanged blows beforehand, none of which connected. Officers observed that “various other food objects” were “strewn about” inside of the apartment.

Officers also observed burns on the victim’s chest.

When interviewed by police, the suspect admitted to knowing that the coffee pot was scalding and also expressed regret for their actions. Officers placed the suspect under arrest for alleged aggravated battery and transported them to the PTDF.

The victim expressed that they wished to pursue charges.

