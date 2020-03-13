First case of COVID-19 in Duval County confirmed

Drew McDonald, Sports Editor
March 13, 2020

The first case of COVID-19 in Duval County has been confirmed. 

According to Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry, the first case of COVID-19 in Duval was an elderly man living in a senior facility near the St. John’s Town Center. 

The patient is currently being treated at Memorial Hospital.

According to the Florida Health Department, the man is 83 years-old. It’s unclear if this case was travel-related or not. 

