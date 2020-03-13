First case of COVID-19 in Duval County confirmed

The first case of COVID-19 in Duval County has been confirmed.

According to Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry, the first case of COVID-19 in Duval was an elderly man living in a senior facility near the St. John’s Town Center.

The patient is currently being treated at Memorial Hospital.

According to the Florida Health Department, the man is 83 years-old. It’s unclear if this case was travel-related or not.

_

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].