The UNF Counseling Center moves in-office appointments to phone in wake of coronavirus

On Friday, March 13, the UNF Counseling Center announced that all appointments would now be conducted over the phone to limit the spread of coronavirus.

“Due to current circumstances, we are conducting all appointments via telephone until further notice. You can expect a call from your counselor at the appointed time. For additional support call 620-2602 and choose option #2 after hours,” a text from the UNF Counseling Center read, alerting students seeking counseling of the change.

The Counseling Center also shared the move on their Facebook page.

Following the transition to online instruction for classes at UNF, it was initially announced via a UNF Marketing & Communications email that the UNF Counseling Center would remain open. It appears this has now changed.

Additionally, the Thomas G. Carpenter Library has shortened its hours of operation during the weeks of online instruction.

In coordination with the @UofNorthFlorida's response to protect the our community from the spread of COVID-19, the UNF Library will be open limited hours through Sunday, April 5. More info: https://t.co/F7rwuZdBQZ #loveUNF pic.twitter.com/HblPUVDOvv — UNF Library (@unflibrary) March 13, 2020

At this time, the University remains fully operational, according to an HR Update email sent out Sunday, March 15. All employees who are healthy are expected to show up for their scheduled hours. In the case that they feel ill, they may request temporary remote work arrangements. Check UNF’s website for coronavirus updates.

_

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected]