UNF graduation may be held online and Spring semester finishes fully online

The State University System has confirmed what Ospreys have wondered about since the coronavirus (COVID-19) first began shuttering schools and universities: the fate of graduation at UNF.

Graduation will be moved or “alternatively provided.” This may mean an online commencement ceremony.

“Each university is directed to develop an alternative schedule or method of delivery,” the State University System of Florida said in an announcement on March 17, 2020.

UNF has yet to send out an email to students making them aware of the SUS’s order.

“I think I can speak for all of SG in saying that an online commencement is not sufficient for our seniors,” Student Body President Aloszka said in an email to Student Government this afternoon.

In addition to this news, the Florida Board of Governors has also announced the Spring semester will continue remotely beyond the two weeks the University has announced and finish the semester fully online.

Spinnaker will update as the story develops.

