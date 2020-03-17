UNF announces remote instruction extended through the end of the semester

Hours after the Florida Board of Governors and State University System ordered it, UNF announced the University’s move to hold remote instruction throughout the end of the semester. UNF’s Spring graduation ceremony will also not be held this spring, and residential halls will be closing in the next few days.

In an email sent on Tuesday, March 1, the University states that: “We ask that students continue to monitor alerts and the unf.edu/coronavirus website for updates, resources and FAQs. Faculty will continue to contact each of their students via Canvas and/or email over spring break to help them learn more about the remote nature of their respective courses. Our goal is to ensure students remain on track to complete all spring semester courses by the end of the regular semester.”

Residential students are being asked to leave as soon as possibly to their permanent residence or to an off-campus housing situation. For those who have nowhere else to go, the University has said they will work with each student on housing arrangements.

The University is looking into the possibility to reschedule Spring commencement at a later date.

All faculty and staff are transitioning to remote work as of today, March 17. Guidance from Human Resources will be shared soon.

_

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected]