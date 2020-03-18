Opinion: Finding closure during COVID-19

Featured image by: Khorri Newton

As a senior, I am feeling a lot of what you are probably feeling right now. Yesterday I had to send a text to my grandfather saying my graduation isn’t happening in May. By no fault of my own, or UNF’s, my big day is indefinitely postponed. I have seen many of my friends post how sad and angry they are—I am sad and angry, too.

I have no specific person to be angry at, all of these closures are responsible and fair; so, what I am having to do is find closure within myself. I didn’t realize that last week would be my last “normal week” on campus, and many students who are staying home after spring break may never return again as a student.

But what makes a university special is the people in it. And during my time at UNF I have made many truly meaningful connections, I know you have too. Lean on your friends, your professors, and those people who have made a mark on you during your time at UNF. When this is all over, get coffee with your favorite professor or plan a trip with your friends. Create things to look forward to that will be meaningful. Create your own memories.

This time is hard for all of us, but we are a family. I am sure we will still get to walk across the graduation stage, and I am sure that if we all have each other’s back (virtually, no hugs right now please) we will get through this.

No one has all the answers right now, as this situation is unprecedented. Please watch your UNF email, many of your questions and concerns will be answered through that. Know that I, Student Government, and the University, want you to be safe, happy, and healthy.

Fly Hard and Swoop Often,

John.

