UNF creates UNF Student Emergency Relief Fund

Due to the ongoing impacts of COVID-19, the University of North Florida has created a fund for enrolled students who remain on campus and are dealing with unfortunate housing situations, food insecurity, employment, as well as personal and emotional well-being.

The fund will provide immediate financial assistance to students in need. The fund will also provide an option to support Lend-a-Wing.

“We are working hard to bring together resources for those students in greatest need,” said President Szymanski in an email sent out to students on Wednesday night.

To donate to the UNF Student Emergency Relief Fund click here.

