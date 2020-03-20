Driscoll’s contract extended through 2025

Featured image by: Dan Parker

After a successful 21-12 (13-3 ASUN) season, UNF men’s basketball head coach Matthew Driscoll earned a contract extension through the 2024-25 season.

According to UNF Athletics, “The deal extends Driscoll from the end of his current contract in May of 2022 through May of 2025,”.

In the Driscoll era, the eleventh year coach has an 184-179 career record at UNF with three ASUN Regular Season Championships and a trip to March Madness back in 2015.

Under his wing, the Birds of Trey have led the NCAA in three-pointers made twice in program history.

_

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].