UNF extends remote instruction through Summer A and C

On Tuesday, March 24, UNF announced the extension of remote instruction through Summer A and C as COVID-19 concerns continue.

Announced via email, the University states that:

“All courses for UNF Summer Sessions A and C will be conducted remotely in adherence to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s social distancing protocols and guidance from the State University System of Florida.”

Summer Sessions A and C begin on Monday, May 11. Summer A ends June 19. Summer C ends Friday, July 31.

At this time, no decisions regarding Summer Session B have been made. Students are encouraged to contact their advisor with questions about courses and registration.

Time tickets for Summer 2020 registration become available on Friday, March 27, with the earliest of registrations beginning on April 13.

Continue to monitor UNF’s webpage for more coronavirus-related responses from the University.

