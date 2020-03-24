New movies coming to a streaming service near you

Many businesses have been forced to run in a very limited manner or even shut down completely due to Covid-19; movie theaters are no exception.

Many movie theater chains, such as AMC have been forced to close their doors or run in a limited manner. As a result, movies that would have been premiering now have been delayed to the end of the year or even to 2021. A few notable films that have succumbed to this fate include “No Time to Die” which was originally set to premiere April 10, “Wonderwoman Wonder Woman 1984” which was set to premiere June 5 and was pushed back to August, and finally, there’s “Mulan” which was set to release March 27 and was pushed to an unspecified date.

However, a few movies have been met with a slightly better fate and have been released to streaming services earlier than expected.

Onward was released March 3 in theaters and has released digitally March 20 with a Disney+ release of April 3. Emma was released Feb. 21 in theaters and released March 20 digitally. The Invisible Man released Feb. 28 in theaters and is now streamable as of March 20. The Hunt released March 13 in theaters and released digitally March 20. Bloodshot released March 13 in theaters and released digitally March 24. The Way Back released March 6 in theaters and released digitally March 24. Birds Of Prey released Feb. 7 in theaters and released digitally March 24. The Gentleman released Jan. 24 in theaters and released digitally March 24. Sonic the Hedgehog released Feb. 14 in theaters and will release digitally March 31. The Lovebirds will release both theatrically and digitally to Netflix April 3. Troll World Tour will release both theatrically and digitally on April 10.

So if you’re bummed that you weren’t able to see some movies on their release and you are worried that you’ll have to wait a while to see them, worry not as a few are available to stream or will be available very soon.

