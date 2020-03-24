Coronavirus: Who to Follow

With the rising concerns over coronavirus, we must make sure we are staying up to date with the right people and organizations to follow. Consider adding these names to your Twitter and Facebook followings:

Lastly, we should be very focused on the Centers for Disease Control so that we know the proper precautions and most updated news nationality on the COVID-19. We need to come together to know what to do and how to stay safe and appropriately know the most updated information for our sake.

__

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].