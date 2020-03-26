Quality cinema to watch while you’re at home

Here is some quality entertainment you can watch while you’re social distancing. The list is not in any particular order and includes various genres and film styles that range from old to new, so there’s no doubt you’ll find something you like.

Netflix:

1.) The Innocents (T.V show, 2018, Drama/Sci-Fi Mystery)

2.) The Get Down (T.V show, 2017, Music/Drama/1970s)

3.) Elite (T.V show, 2020, Drama/Murder Mystery)

4.) Twin Peaks (T.V show, 1990, Drama/Mystery/Eerie)

5.) Mad Men (T.V show, 2014, Drama/Business)

6.) The Mist (T.V show, 2017, Dark/Ominous)

7.) Space Jam (Movie, 1996, Sports/Loony Tunes)

8.) Black Mirror (T.V show, 2019, Drama/Sci-Fi Thriller)

9.) End of the F***ing world (T.V show, 2019, Drama/Indie)

10.) Chambers (T.V show, 2019, Drama/Mystery-Thriller)

11.)Lost In Space (T.V show, 2019, Space/Drama/Sci-Fi)

12.) The Society (T.V show, 2019, Drama/Dystopian)

13.)Jupiter Ascending (Movie, 2015, Sci-Fi/Romance)

14.)The Adventures of TinTin (Movie, 2011, Animated/Action-Adventure/Treasure Hunt)

15.) Monster House (Movie, 2006, Animated Thriller/Halloween)

16.)The Karate Kid (Movie, 2010 ,Drama/Action/Culture)

17.)The Edge of seventeen (Movie, 2016, Drama/Comedy)

18.)The Fundamentals of Caring (Movie, 2016, Drama/Comedy)

19.) To the Bone (Movie, 2017, Drama/Health)

20.)What Happened to Monday (Movie, 2017, Dystopian/Action-Thriller)

Hulu:

1.) Man vs. Wild (T.V show, 2011, Reality/Survival)

2.) The Mick (T.V show, 2016, Comedy/Sitcom)

3.) Touch (T.V show, 2012, Drama/Mystery)

4.) Looking For Alaska (T.V show, 2019, Poetic/Drama/Romance)

5.) Smallville (T.V show, 2001, Superhero/Sci-Fi/Teen)

6.) Good Trouble (T.V show, 2019, Drama/Los Angeles)

7.) The X-Files (T.V show, 1993, Mystery/Crime)

8.) Beverly Hills 90210 (T.V show, 1990 ,Drama/Coming of Age/Cult)

9.) Fear Factor (T.V show, 2011, Reality/Action-Adventure)

10.) Lost (T.V show, 2004, Drama/Action-Adventure)

11.) The Last Man on Earth (T.V show, 2015,Comedy/Sitcom/Corky)

12.) Bob Ross The Joy of Painting (T.V show, 1983, Painting/Comedy)

13.)I, Tonya (Movie, 2017, Biography/Comedy/Drama/Figure Skating)

14.) Annihilation (Movie, 2018, Sci-Fi/Drama/Horror [also on Amazon Prime])

15.) Creed II (Movie, 2018, Drama/Boxing)

16.)Colossal (Movie, 2016, Comedy/Drama/Sci-Fi)

17.) Super 8 (Movie, 2011, Sci-Fi/Suspense/Action-Adventure [also on Amazon Prime])

Amazon Prime:

1.) Sherlock Holmes (Movie, 2009, Drama/Mystery/Action-Adventure)

2.) Thor (Marvel movie, 2011, Action-Adventure/Drama)

3.) Mission: Impossible-Fallout (Movie, 2018, Action-Adventure)

4.) Lady Bird (Movie, 2017, Drama/Comedy)

5.) Heroes (Marvel T.V show, 2007, Superheroes/Action-Adventure/Mystery)

6.) The Boys (T.V. Show, 2019, Superheroes/Dramedy/Action)

7.)Midsommar (Movie,2019 ,Suspense/Horror)

8.)Eight Grade (Movie, 2018, Drama/Teen/Coming of Age)

9.)The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (T.V. Show, 2019, Drama/Comedy)

10.)A Quiet Place (Movie, 2018, Horror/Suspense/Thriller)

11.)Hereditary (Movie, 2018, Horror/Suspense)

If you are still living on UNF campus, you can access Spinnaker Movies On-Demand and watch movies like Ready Player One (2018), Rocketman (2019), Bumblebee (2018) and tons of other amazing movies for free.

